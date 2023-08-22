Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house; Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin; Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo’s beloved Mario character, steps down. (Aug. 22)
ShowBiz Minute: Bosé, ‘Rust,’ Mario
Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house; Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin; Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo’s beloved Mario character, steps down. (Aug. 22)