Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 4 years and 9 months. He spoke at length about growing in his Christian faith, but showed little remorse and denied any responsibility in Floyd’s death. (Aug. 7)
Ex-officer gets nearly 5 years for Floyd’s killing
