Five drug task force officers were shot and wounded Thursday while serving a search warrant near the Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said. The suspect was arrested after a standoff that lasted several hours. (Oct. 12)
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota confrontation, authorities say; suspect arrested
