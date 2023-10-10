More than a hundred people marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day at a sunrise ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Native American organizers said the day is a celebration of Indigenous people’s histories and the work being done to maintain their cultural identities. (Oct. 9) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
Sunrise ceremony marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota
