Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 bid
Powerball jackpot
Taylor Swift at the box office

More than a hundred people marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day at a sunrise ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Native American organizers said the day is a celebration of Indigenous people’s histories and the work being done to maintain their cultural identities. (Oct. 9) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
Video

Sunrise ceremony marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Minnesota

More than a hundred people marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day at a sunrise ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Native American organizers said the day is a celebration of Indigenous people’s histories and the work being done to maintain their cultural identities. (Oct. 9) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
 
Share