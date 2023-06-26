James Meredith knew he was putting his own life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his mission from God — to conquer white supremacy in the deeply segregated state of Mississippi. Now as he turns 90, Meredith is still talking about his divine mission. (June 26) (AP Video: Emily Wagster Pettus)
Civil rights icon James Meredith turns 90
