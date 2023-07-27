When President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, it marked the fulfillment of a promise Till’s relatives made after his death 68 years ago (July 27) (AP Video: Emily Wagster-Pettus)
Emmett Till monument cements inclusion in history
When President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, it marked the fulfillment of a promise Till’s relatives made after his death 68 years ago (July 27) (AP Video: Emily Wagster-Pettus)