A long stretch of hot, dry weather has left the Mississippi River so low that barge companies are reducing their loads just as Midwest farmers are preparing to harvest crops and send tons of corn and soybeans downriver to the Gulf of Mexico. (Sept. 18) (AP video by Stephen Smith, Gerald Herbert and Jeff Roberson)
Low water in Mississippi River limits barge traffic
