The number of Black players in Major League Baseball is at an all-time low. For this year’s All-Star Game, the MLB is hosting a game featuring the top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to give them exposure on a big stage. (July 7)
HBCU All-Star Game showcases Black baseball players
