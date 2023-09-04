Metallica postpones concert
Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia on Monday by inaugurating a new church-run homeless clinic and shelter. __ Associated Press religion coverage is supported by The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Pope Francis opens homeless clinic and shelter in Mongolia

