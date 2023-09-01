Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday on a visit to encourage one of the world’s smallest and newest Catholic communities. It’s the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and it comes at a time when the Vatican’s relations with Mongolia’s two powerful neighbors, Russia and China, are once again strained. (Sept. 1) (AP video/Wayne Zhang) __ Associated Press religion coverage is supported by The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for historic visit
