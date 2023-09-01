Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for historic visit

Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday on a visit to encourage one of the world’s smallest and newest Catholic communities. It’s the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and it comes at a time when the Vatican’s relations with Mongolia’s two powerful neighbors, Russia and China, are once again strained. (Sept. 1) (AP video/Wayne Zhang) __ Associated Press religion coverage is supported by The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.