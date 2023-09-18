As wildfires prove to be a growing threat in the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is furthering its preventative and response measures, and an integral part of that plan is the Smokejumpers, an elite group of firefighters who bail out of planes into remote fires. (Sept. 18) (Video Production by Mike Pesoli)
Dropping in with the smokejumpers
As wildfires prove to be a growing threat in the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is furthering its preventative and response measures, and an integral part of that plan is the Smokejumpers, an elite group of firefighters who bail out of planes into remote fires. (Sept. 18) (Video Production by Mike Pesoli)