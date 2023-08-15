Young environmental activists on Monday prevailed in a closely watched Montana lawsuit that said state officials weren’t doing enough to protect them from climate change. Legal observers called it a landmark victory for the 16 plaintiffs. (Aug. 15)
Youth prevail in climate change trial in Montana
