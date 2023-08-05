Vermont’s latest flooding from July storms is seen by some as the state’s worst natural disaster in 100 years. Gutted businesses in downtown Montpelier are considering where and how to rebuild in an era when extreme weather is occurring more often. (Aug. 4)
Vermont rebuilds from flood, climate change in mind
