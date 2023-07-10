Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from the Arab world. And after years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond as it captures the imaginations and hearts of young girls and their parents. (July 10)
Morocco to make debut at FIFA Women’s World Cup
