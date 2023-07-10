Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT beats Canada
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama dunks over Portland Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Wembanyama showed some fire with the Spurs
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK

Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from the Arab world. And after years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond as it captures the imaginations and hearts of young girls and their parents. (July 10)

Video

Morocco to make debut at FIFA Women’s World Cup

