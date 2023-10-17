Hollywood actors’ strike becomes the longest in history at 96 days; Martin Scorsese shares how his Catholic faith influenced “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the film’s Los Angeles premiere; Pepper X crowned world’s hottest pepper by Guinness World Records. (Oct. 17)
ShowBiz Minute: Actors’ strike, Martin Scorsese, Hottest pepper
