Costume designer Patricia Field has never liked fashion rules. The woman who put a tutu on Sarah Jessica Parker in “Sex and the City” and leather driving gloves on Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris” is getting her moment in the spotlight in the new documentary, “ Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month. (June 23)
Legendary costumer Patricia Field explains her design process in new documentary
