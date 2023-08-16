Dustin Guy Defa’s “The Adults,” which stars Michael Cera, Sophia Lillis and Hannah Gross, tells a poignant story of three siblings with dead parents as they reckon with how to relate to one another now that the simplicity and innocence of childhood is behind them. The film, which premiered in February at the Berlin International Film Festival, hits theaters August 18. (August 16)
Michael Cera grapples with isolation, sibling strife in ‘The Adults’
