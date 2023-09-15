Former NASA astronaut hopes new biopic will inspire future generations

In 2009, engineer José M. Hernández fulfilled a life-long dream of traveling to outer space. Now he is the focus of director Alejandra Márquez Abella’s biopic, “A Million Miles Away.” The story follows Hernandez’s journey as the child of migrant farm workers to becoming a NASA astronaut. For Hernandez, watching his biopic “was a very humbling experience” and he hopes the film will inspire future generations to turn their “newfound dreams into reality.”