Late-night hosts team up for “Strike Force Five” podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff; Damien Chazelle and his jury walk the red carpet for the opening of the Venice International Film Festival; “Star Wars” fans dress up for charity screening event. (Aug. 31)
ShowBiz Minute: Strike podcast, Venice, ‘Star Wars’
