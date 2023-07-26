Director Savannah Leaf’s feature film debut follows a young, single, and expecting Black mother named Gia who is fighting to regain custody of her two children in foster care. Leaf interweaves symbolism of ancestry and community care throughout the fictional story which is based on her short documentary, “The Heart Still Hums.” Interviews took place on Friday, June 23 2023. (July 26)
A24’s ‘Earth Mama’ is an intimate look into motherhood
