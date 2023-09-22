Director Robert Rodriguez is introducing the world of “Spy Kids” to a new generation in Netflix adventure, “Spy Kids: Armageddon.” The reboot, which Rodriguez created alongside his children, follows two young kids as they learn how to be spies and save their parents. (Sept. 22)
Robert Rodriguez co-writes new ‘Spy Kids’ movie with his son
