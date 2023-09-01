Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Star Wars fans made their way to Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday evening (August 30) for a special screening of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” The event was held to raise funds for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and featured appearances from fan-favorite characters. The industry charity provides financial assistance to members of the motion picture community in times of need.

Charity screening of ‘Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back’ brings fans out to TCL Chinese Theatre

