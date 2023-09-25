Salma Hayek Pinault says that watching “El Sabor de la Navidad” brought back many Christmas memories and gave her space to reflect on old traditions and loved ones no longer living. Hayek Pinault is producing a new inclusive holiday film that follows three different storylines in Mexico City that come together around the Christmas dinner table. (September 25).
Salma Hayek Pinault reflects on Christmas memories while promoting inclusive holiday film
