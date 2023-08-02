‘Kokomo City’ is an unfiltered, poetic look at the lives of four Black trans women

Director D. Smith brings audiences an unfiltered and intimate look into the lives of Black trans sex workers in her documentary, “Kokomo City.” The black-and-white documentary follows four trans women—Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell and Dominique Silver—as they share their “stripped down truths” all while tackling the lack of communication “between trans people, queer Black people and the general Black community.” Smith also wrote, edited, shot, produced and cast the film. (2 August)