Champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya reveals childhood abuse spurred his rage in the ring in two-part HBO documentary film ‘The Golden Boy,” debuting July 24 and streaming on MAX. De La Hoya says after trying to fill a void in his heart with “drinking and drugs and women,” rehab and therapy helped him find balance and happiness. (July 23)
Oscar De La Hoya tells his truth in new HBO documentary
