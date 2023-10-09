Copeland advocates for inclusion in the arts

Israel-Palestinian conflict
Dancer Misty Copeland is always using her platform to promote inclusivity in the arts, especially dance. Her new projects? Interviewing artists on “PBS Arts Talk,” helping produce the new dance documentary “Lift” and starting a petition to add more inclusive dance emojis is keeping her busy. (Oct. 9)
