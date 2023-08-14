Maui fires latest
Bono and The Edge of U2 surprised the Sarajevo Film Festival at the premiere of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-produced documentary, “Kiss the Future,” which shows how the Irish band helped draw attention to the war-torn city during the Bosnian War. (Aug. 14)

U2 bring ‘Kiss the Future’ to Sarajevo Film Festival

