At the Los Angeles premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Harrison Ford reveals this will be the last time he plays the famous adventure, as co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she was hankering for an action role. (June 15)
Ford says ‘Dial of Destiny’ is his last Indy
