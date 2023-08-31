Director Michael Mann and stars Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey talk fast cars as they prepare to premiere “Ferrari” at the Venice international Film Festival. With the Hollywood strike ongoing, the actors were allowed to appear at the event as the film was made outside the main studio system. (Aug. 31)
Ferrari’s Venice pitstop
