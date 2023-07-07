Robert Downey Jr. said he came away from making Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” thinking about the importance of context when considering significant moments in history. The movie tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the controversial theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II. (July 7)
Robert Downey Jr.: ‘Oppenheimer’ invites dialogue about nuclear weapons
