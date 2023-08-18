Craig Schulz, son of the “Peanuts” creator and executive producer of “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” says the new Apple TV+ show, featuring an introverted character, was inspired by the movie “Hidden Figures.” Schulz’s goal is to preserve his father’s legacy while pushing the envelope. (Aug. 18)
Introvert Marcie featured in new ‘Peanuts’ special
