Twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou said they wanted their feature directorial debut, “Talk to Me,” to be a movie that accurately portrayed current issues like social media and how young people interact with it. The film, which was picked up by A24 at Sundance, tells the story of an embalmed hand that enables those who come across it to be possessed by spirits. “Talk to Me” hits theaters July 28.
‘Talk to Me’ directors on teens, social media in film
