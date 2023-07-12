Director Christopher Nolan says shooting “Oppenheimer” on high definition film cameras brought an immersive quality to the story, one that’s especially pivotal in viewing the Trinity Test, the first detonation of a nuclear weapon (11 July).
Director Christopher Nolan made ‘Oppenheimer’ as real as possible
