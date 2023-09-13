Taylor Swift and her ‘Anti-Hero’ top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams; Drew Barrymore dropped as National Book Awards host after her talk show resumes during strike; Madame Tussauds New York reveals Matthew McConaughey’s wax figure. (Sept. 13)
ShowBiz Minute: MTV VMAs, Drew Barrymore, Matthew McConaughey
Taylor Swift and her ‘Anti-Hero’ top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams; Drew Barrymore dropped as National Book Awards host after her talk show resumes during strike; Madame Tussauds New York reveals Matthew McConaughey’s wax figure. (Sept. 13)