Here’s the latest for Monday, Oct. 2nd: Russia’s Peskov downplays U.S. Congress’ dropped assistance for Ukraine; Moment of silence held for victims of Spain’s disco blaze; Work begins in Austria to remodel Hitler’s birth house, deter neo-Nazis; Nobel Prize in medicine given to COVID-19 mRNA researchers.
AP Top Stories October 2 A
