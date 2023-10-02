At least 13 people were killed when a fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia. Authorities said several others were injured in the fire that started around early on Sunday in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue. (Oct. 2)
At least 13 killed as fire tears through popular nightclub in city of Murcia in southeastern Spain
