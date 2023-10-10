Darius Rucker released “Carolyn’s Boy,” an album in tribute to his late mom. In 1992, Rucker’s mom died of a heart attack and she didn’t get to experience any of his incredible success. Rucker tells the Associated Press that this album is a collection of joyful songs for his biggest supporter. (Oct. 9)
Darius Rucker’s new album, ‘Carolyn’s Boy,’ is a tribute to his late mother
Darius Rucker released “Carolyn’s Boy,” an album in tribute to his late mom. In 1992, Rucker’s mom died of a heart attack and she didn’t get to experience any of his incredible success. Rucker tells the Associated Press that this album is a collection of joyful songs for his biggest supporter. (Oct. 9)