Legendary R&B band Tony! Toni! Toné! is back together after more than 25 years apart and is currently on their Raphael Saddiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Tone! Just Me and You Tour 2023. Brothers Raphael Saadiq and D’Wayne Wiggins and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley say they have plans for a new album. The trio created hit songs such as “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “Whatever You Want” and the R&B romance standard, “Anniversary.” (Oct. 5) (Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)