In an era where rock bands seem endangered and most of the genre often formed in the last millennium, Måneskin has become something of an anomaly. Bass player Victoria De Angelis says it was never intentional. Instead, she says the band was borne out of “pure passion” between four friends that met in high school. Now they’re selling out Madison Square Garden. (September 20)
Italian glam rockers Maneskin revive rock genre
