Tributes paid to Clarence Avant, the “Black Godfather” of entertainment; Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for “The Blind Side,” sues to end conservatorship; Irish band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour. (Aug. 15)
ShowBiz Minute: Avant, Oher, Westlife
