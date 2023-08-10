Peruvian Lenin Tamayo grew up listening to the Andean music his mother sang in Spanish and Quechua, South America’s most widely spoken Indigenous language. As a teenager, K-Pop served as a haven from bullying at school in Lima. The community he found in K-Pop, his love for Andean culture, and his musical talent led him to imagine Quechua Pop. (August 10) (AP Video/Cesar Barreto)
Peruvian promotes ancestral culture through K-Pop
