Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion; Jay-Z’s Made In America fest canceled due to ‘severe circumstances’; Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations. (9 Aug.)
ShowBiz Minute: Tory Lanez, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift
