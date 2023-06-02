When Tony-nominee Sara Bareilles signed on for a two-week run of “Into the Woods” at New York City Center, she had no idea the adventure would lead to Broadway and a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. (June 2)
Tony nominee Sara Bareilles sees a polymathic future in career
