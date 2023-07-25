Sotheby’s is auctioning Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan’s personal copy of the master recording of NASA’s Voyager golden record, which was launched into space more than 45 years ago. The copy of the taped NASA time capsule could sell for as much as $600,000. (July 25)
Sotheby’s offers NASA’s Voyager golden record
