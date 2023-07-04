President Joe Biden issued an appeal for a ban on assault weapons in remarks to The National Education Association on this 4th of July after a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night. (July 4)
Biden calls for gun reform in remarks to educators
