Archeologists search for child graves at former Native American boarding school
Archeologists in Nebraska are searching for a lost cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School, which may contain remains of children who died there. Newspaper clippings and other records indicate at least 86 students died at the school while it was open between 1884 and the early 1930’s. (July 11)