Tropical Storm Lee
AP Top 25 Poll
U.S. Open latest
Enrique Tarrio sentenced
Biden awards Medal of Honor

The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival eased up considerably Tuesday as the exodus from the mud-caked Nevada desert entered another day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days. (Sept. 6)(AP video by Monique Sady)(AP Video Production: Rod Jussim)

Video

Burning Man attendee: ‘mostly peace and love’

The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival eased up considerably Tuesday as the exodus from the mud-caked Nevada desert entered another day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days. (Sept. 6)(AP video by Monique Sady)(AP Video Production: Rod Jussim)
 
Share