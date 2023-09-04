An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. (Sept. 4)
Tens of thousands stuck in Nevada Burning Man flood
