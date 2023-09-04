Tens of thousands stuck in Nevada Burning Man flood

Metallica postpones concert
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. (Sept. 4)

