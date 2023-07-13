Schools and roads were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive flood and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India this week, officials said Thursday. In New Delhi, residential areas close to the Jamuna River were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas.
Monsoon season swamps New Dehli
