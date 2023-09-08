Georgia special grand jury
US loses at basketball World Cup
Zach Bryan arrested
Turkey cave rescue
NFL: Lions stun Chiefs

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 8th: Japan’s Prime Minister arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit; Flooding hits Hong Kong; North Korea says it has unveiled a nuclear submarine; Britain marked the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Video

AP Top Stories September 8 A

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 8th: Japan’s Prime Minister arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit; Flooding hits Hong Kong; North Korea says it has unveiled a nuclear submarine; Britain marked the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
 
Share