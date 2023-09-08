Here’s a look at the top stories for September 8th: Japan’s Prime Minister arrives in New Delhi for G20 summit; Flooding hits Hong Kong; North Korea says it has unveiled a nuclear submarine; Britain marked the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
AP Top Stories September 8 A
